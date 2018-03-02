Dealing with Office Drama | Our2Cents

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

We’ve all had to deal with the occasional awkwardness, confrontation or disagreement with a friend or family member – but what happens when it’s in your office?

We share a few of our tips on how to maintain healthy, professional relationships even when all you want to do is scream your heart out. Because the truth is, even when you’ve clearly been wronged, you’ve got to maintain professional etiquette in order to rise above it all. And rise the ranks too!

Watch the video below and don’t forget to subscribe.

Shares

Share on Whatsapp