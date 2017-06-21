Burn calories by going for walks daily
By Shenrina Badri Need to burn calories? Have you tried going for a daily walk? … Do you need to lose weight but you’re struggling to get into an exercise routine? If you answer...
Virgin Active is on a mission to get more people moving this Easter bank holiday and have put some real-life ‘gym bunnies’ through their paces. People can work out for free at Virgin Active...
As if those hours spent learning how to contour your face or shillings spent on anti-aging products wasn’t enough, there’s now a workout class dedicated to – wait for it – your face. Yes,...
One in ten people orgasm during intense workouts at the gym. According to Dr Debby Herbenick, a sex professor for Men Health’s magazine and author of The Coregasm Workout, gymgoers sometimes experience feelings of...
Most of us try to make working out a priority in our busy lives but if you’re hitting the gym regularly and not seeing results, a sneaky bad habit might be to blame. Here...
(Relaxnews) – Valentine’s Day is approaching, so we’ve enlisted Bela Gandhi — whose Chicago-based Smart Dating Academy just celebrated its five-year anniversary — to advise singles looking for a new squeeze how to hook...