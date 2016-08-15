Tagged: detox

0

Editors Pick / Health

21 Jan, 2016

A simple detox plan for 2016

Has the festive season and busy start to 2016 left you feeling sluggish and unhealthy? It may be time to try Patrick Holford’s simple detox plan … Time to detox If you started the...

0

Editors Pick / Health

31 Mar, 2015

The Simple 4-day Detox Plan

Detoxifying is the process of elimination or removal of toxins in the body. This process is important to the body especially when we are experiencing loss of energy, lethargy, fatigue or lack of sleep....

0

Editors Pick / Health

14 Jan, 2015

5 allies for post-holiday detoxing

(Relaxnews) – After the holidays — with their traditional onslaught of stuffing, gravy, and mountains of chocolate — our bodies are begging for a detox session. When it comes to shedding water weight and...

0

Health

16 Dec, 2013

Dr. Aggarwal’s Health Tip of the Week

Weight Loss: Detox is important In order for weight loss to happen efficiently, it is important to detoxify the body as well. The body stores toxins in adipose (fat) cells, and has difficulty breaking...

Subscribe

Enter your email address:

on Facebook

Twitter