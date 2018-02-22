Cajetan Boy’s “Dead Talk” kicks-off at ‘Kenyan a Month’ festival

Share on Whatsapp

Aroji Drama Academy kicked off the Kenyan a Month over the weekend at the Kenya National Theatres, Ukumbi Mdogo with the Kenyan play by Cajetan Boy “Dead Talk”. The play depicting conversations between four dead friends in a morgue was directed by the talented Carol Odongo of “Edufa” and produced by Aroji Drama Academy.

Speaking on the launch, Aroji Drama Academy official said, “This is a first for us, and we hope to get more people to come out and enjoy the massive talents that Kenya has to offer, our aim with the project is to give Kenyans authentic and Original plays from talented and creative Kenyans. We want to inculcate a culture of appreciating and nurturing our own talents back at home.”

The fans were treated to a humorous play that brought out the true picture of one of our greatest fear; The meaning of life and death, set in the mortuary the two morgue attendants analyze the true meaning of life and death, from the perspective of the living as they attend to the bodies of Miles, Baraka, Nayla and Lucilla who are just waiting to be ‘planted six feet under’.

The cast includes, Benson OchungoObiero, VitalisWesh, Ywaya Javier, Shelly Gitonga, Susan Kavathe and magnetic new talent Maurice Muthiani. The play is directed by Caroline Odongo (who last directed the epic ‘Edufa’) and Produced by Aroji Drama Academy.

