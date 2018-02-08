10 Foods that’ll give you healthier hair

Share on Whatsapp

Shares

By Boitumelo Masihleho

When it comes to hair care, making sure you use the right products for your hair is important, but it’s just as important to make sure you’re eating the right food for healthy hair. This is what you should be eating to make your curls and coils healthier than ever before.

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help lubricate hair by providing moisture and hydration for your hair follicles. Go for ground flaxseeds over whole for better absorption of nutrients.

2. Spinach

Spinach is a source of vitamin A, which regulates our body’s production of sebum, an oily substance secreted by tiny glands in our skin, which helps to lubricate your hair and scalp. If you’re not a fan of spinach, then kale, collards and chard are alternative leafy greens that provide vitamin A.

3. Nuts

Brazil nuts are one of nature’s best sources of selenium, an important mineral for the health of your scalp (and your skin and nails). If Brazil nuts aren’t for you, walnuts are another option as they contain alpha-linolenic acid which helps condition your hair.

Excess shedding of hair can be a sign of a zinc deficiency which can be easily solved by including nuts like cashews, pecans and almonds in your diet.

4. Legumes

Lentils and chickpeas are a source of iron, an essential mineral that plays an important role in hair growth. Some studies suggest that low iron intake leads to the progression of hair loss. Low iron levels can also lead to the development of iron-deficiency anaemia, which can have an effect on hair quality.

5. Salmon

Salmon is rich in protein, which is important for hair structure because hair consists of keratin, a form of protein. Keratin forms the basic building blocks of our strands. So it’s important to maintain a healthy protein intake. It is also one of the best sources of omega-3s, which is essential for healthy hair.

6. Yoghurt

Many people use yoghurt for facial masks and for hair masks too. Eating yoghurt is also good for your hair as it is high in protein, which is needed to formulate keratin. Yoghurt is also a source of calcium, an important mineral for hair growth.

Chickens and turkeys may be covered in feathers, but the high-quality protein they provide will help give you the healthy hair you’ve always wanted.

A lack of protein and vitamin B can cause weak brittle hair, and a serious protein deficiency can even result in your hair losing its colour and becoming dull!

Poultry also provides iron with a high degree of bioavailability, meaning your body can easily reap its benefits.

8. Oats

Oats contain plenty of potassium, zinc, iron, copper, and vitamin B and other trace elements. Minerals, beneficial compounds and vitamins like these work towards preventing hair loss for a variety of reasons and help build overall health.

9. Carrots

Carrots are not only good for your eyesight, they can make your hair thicker, stronger and more lustrous. The beta-carotene they contain is also helpful in protecting your hair from external factors that can cause damage, such as pollution. Plus they prevent breakage and shedding as they improve blood circulation.

10. Sweet potatoes

Delicious sweet potatoes, which can be cooked in a variety of ways, are one of the richest sources of beta-carotene. This is an antioxidant that the body converts into vitamin A, and it works towards producing and protecting the oils on your scalp.

White sweet potatoes don’t contain beta-carotene, so look for ones with orange flesh.

Shares

Share on Whatsapp