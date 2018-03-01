NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 - Safarilink Aviation has appointed former Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze as the new non-executive Chairman of the company with effect from March 2018. Mr. Ngunze succeeds the outgoing Chairman Captain Aslam
Jobs
Big Four agenda presents prospects for local, global investors says Uhuru
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the Big Four agenda offers many opportunities for the private sector to create wealth for the country's citizens. He said the agenda, which focuses on manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable
Jubilee Insurance taps Telkom head of sales to lead retail business
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Jubilee Insurance has poached Nicholas Mruttu from Telkom Kenya to be the new General Manager- Retail Business effective March 1, 2018. Mruttu who was the Chief Sales Officer, Mobile Division at Telkom Kenya will be responsible
Enhance your job search with the new Google feature
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 - If you're looking for a job, you can now just google it. Multinational technology company, Google has launched its own jobs search engine. The 'Google for Jobs' feature allows Kenyan job seekers to search for new employment opportunities
Social media posts can cost you a job opportunity, new HR trends reveal
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 - How do you portray yourself on social media? Ever consider that what you post could get you hired or fired? Hiring managers and key decision makers say social media posts are a clearer reflection of a candidates personality and
Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club appoints new General Manager
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 - Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club has appointed Vijay Krishnan as its new General Manager. Krishnan will be responsible for all operations of the premier Golf Hotel and Country club which boasts 130 Rooms, Studio Suites &
Vivo Energy names outgoing Nation Media Group boss as MD
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 - Nation Media Group Managing Director Joe Muganda has resigned to join Vivo Energy Kenya as the new Managing Director effective February 1, 2018. Muganda joins the Shell products distribution company to replace Polycarp Igathe
Job opportunities up 50pc in November after three-month slump
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The number of advertised jobs for the month of November went up by 52 percent following a three-month drop in vacancy postings due to the elections. A survey by jobs website BrighterMonday and research firm TIFA has shown that
KenGen confirm Rebecca Miano as MD and CEO
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 - Kenya Electricity Generating Company has confirmed Rebecca Miano as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Miano took over as the Acting Managing Director following the retirement of Albert Mugo on Friday 25th August
Kenya chamber of commerce appoints former Tatuu pop-star as CEO
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 - Popular Songstress of Kenya’s girl band Tatuu Angela Ndambuki has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI). Ndambuki is an advocate of the high court and