Jobs

Enhance your job search with the new Google feature

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 - If you're looking for a job, you can now just google it. Multinational technology company, Google has launched its own jobs search engine. The 'Google for Jobs' feature allows Kenyan job seekers to search for new employment opportunities

Vivo Energy names outgoing Nation Media Group boss as MD

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 - Nation Media Group Managing Director Joe Muganda has resigned to join Vivo Energy Kenya as the new Managing Director effective February 1, 2018. Muganda joins the Shell products distribution company to replace Polycarp Igathe

Job opportunities up 50pc in November after three-month slump

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The number of advertised jobs for the month of November went up by 52 percent following a three-month drop in vacancy postings due to the elections. A survey by jobs website BrighterMonday and research firm TIFA has shown that

KenGen confirm Rebecca Miano as MD and CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 - Kenya Electricity Generating Company has confirmed Rebecca Miano as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Miano took over as the Acting Managing Director following the retirement of Albert Mugo on Friday 25th August

Kenya chamber of commerce appoints former Tatuu pop-star as CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 - Popular Songstress of Kenya’s girl band Tatuu Angela Ndambuki has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI). Ndambuki is an advocate of the high court and

