Ruto in Abu Dhabi to attend Sustainability Week Summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – President William Ruto arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit.

Ruto is scheduled to speak during the opening session of the summit whose theme is – Exploring the Global Energy Transition.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated that Ruto will highlight Kenya’s leadership in renewable energy, particularly geothermal power, and identify opportunities for global partnerships to address energy challenges and foster green growth.

The Head of State will also hold high-level bilateral discussions with key global leaders, including Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“These discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment, and technology, which are key pillars of Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” the State House Spokesperson added.

During the visit, Kenya and the UAE are expected to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which will foster increased trade, investment, and development cooperation between the two countries.

“The UAE is Kenya’s sixth-largest export destination and a key market for tea, meat products, fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The agreement is expected to further simplify export procedures, enhance market access for trade in services, and stimulate increased investments from the UAE across several sectors,” Mohamed added.

