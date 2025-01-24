Kenya Police deployment strengthens security in Haiti, aiding reopening Schools and Police Academy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Haitian National Police has expressed gratitude to their Kenyan counterparts, who they say have contributed to improving the security and stability situation in Port-au-Prince, despite the challenging environment.

Over 400 National Police Service officers have been deployed in Haiti since June 2024 under the UN-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM).

The officers’ mandate includes protecting civilians, upholding public order, and assisting in the reform and strengthening of Haiti’s law enforcement organizations.

They are also tasked with patrolling, engaging in community policing, and training law enforcement personnel.

Speaking after the graduation of over 700 officers, Haiti National Police Academy Director Sem Prescind expressed confidence in the ability of the MSSM to contribute to lasting peace in Haiti, highlighting their integrity, professionalism, and expertise.

“Without the presence of the Kenyans, the situation was very bad. But the Kenyans and the Haitian police fight every day and night, working tirelessly to improve the situation,” Director Prescind said.

He noted that the strong presence of MSSM and Haiti National Police (HNP) at the Police Academy in Haiti has ensured uninterrupted training for new recruits.

High-level strategic meetings between senior MSSM and HNP officials continue to strengthen security at the academy and stabilize nearby neighborhoods, such as Vif Mitchel.

Prescind recalled that the National Police Academy was once under threat from the notorious Kraze Baryè gang, led by Vitel’Homme Innocent.

However, it was reopened in August 2024 following the bold decision of HNP Director General Normil Rameau and MSSM Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, who established the first MSSM Forward Operating Base (FOB) at the academy, paving the way for the training of new officers.

Elsewhere, MSSM Director of Strategic Communications and Spokesperson Jack Ombaka said the Kenyan contingent is keen to see schools reopen and learning resume across Haiti, noting that the education sector has been one of the hardest hit by gang activities.

In gang-controlled areas, many prominent schools have been forced to close and relocate. A notable example is the Dessalines Le Grand school in Delmas 19, which was established in 2009.

The school has relocated three times due to gang violence.

Once home to 6,000 students, the school now has fewer than 300 pupils. It has sought refuge at L’Institution Mixte de la Grâce, which currently hosts six different schools also displaced by gang activities.

Within the small compound, overcrowded classrooms hold students from different grades together.

“The leadership of these schools is kindly asking and urging MSSM to pacify areas around Cité Soleil and Croix-des-Bouquets, where gangs have taken control, so that they can return to their original institutions, as they were once great institutions,” Ombaka said.