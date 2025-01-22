Isiolo loses 190,000 acres of grassland amid an unrelenting wildfire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Isiolo County is grappling with a devastating wildfire that has ravaged over 190,000 acres of grassland, as the raging fire entred the fifth day on Wednesday.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding confirmed that the flames have spread to Bassa, Matarba, and Sericho locations, posing a severe threat to wildlife, livestock, and livelihoods in the arid region.

Omoding noted that efforts to contain the fire are being hampered by strong winds and the vast, rugged terrain.

“The situation is dire. We are mobilizing resources and calling on local communities to assist in fire suppression efforts. However, the fire continues to spread rapidly, fueled by dry vegetation and persistent winds,” he said.

The County Commissioner has called on humanitarian agencies to provide support, particularly with firefighting equipment and aid for affected communities.

Local leaders have expressed concern about the long-term impact of the disaster, with Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo warning of a looming humanitarian crisis.

“This fire has crippled the livelihoods of our people, who are already struggling due to prolonged drought. Urgent intervention is needed to prevent further devastation,” she stated.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant and limit unnecessary movement as firefighting teams, including local volunteers and officials, work tirelessly to contain the blaze.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the wildfire, with speculation that human activities, including land clearing, honey harvesting and charcoal burning, may have contributed to the disaster.

As Isiolo continues to battle the flames, the County Commissioner appealed for solidarity and swift action to prevent the situation from worsening further.