KR announced the reintroduction after President Ruto promised Taita Taveta residents a stopover during a development tour/FILE

County News

Kenya Railways announces Voi stopover for night express trains

The Madaraka Express train typically makes a stop at the station during the day but has not been stopping at night.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Kenya Railways (KR) has announced a three-minute day and night stopover on the 10pm Madaraka Express passenger train at Voi Station, both to and from the Nairobi terminus, effective December 15.

The Madaraka Express train typically makes a stop at the station during the day but has not been stopping at night.

In January 2023, the agency introduced a five-minute stopover at night, which was later suspended.

KR announced the reintroduction after President Ruto promised Taita Taveta residents a stopover during a development tour.

In a notice on Friday, the agency stated that the train from Nairobi will stop from 2:05 AM to 2:08 AM, while the train from Mombasa to Nairobi will stop from 11:45 PM to 11:48 PM.

“Kenya Railways is pleased to announce that, effective December 15, the 10pm Madaraka Express passenger service train to and from Nairobi terminus will now make a three-minute stopover at Voi Station,” read the notice.

President Ruto, during his visit to Taita-Taveta County on December 4, 2024, directed that the night train make a stop in Voi to support local business.

“You have asked me that the train passing here, especially at night, does not stop… you want it to stop here so you can travel? I have engaged the relevant ministry, and they have assured me it will start making a stop,” said Ruto.

KR also operates inter-county trains which depart both Mombasa and Nairobi termini simultaneously at 8:00 am every day.

This service includes scheduled stops at Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali, and Athi River stations.

