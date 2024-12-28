Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The suspect, who was employed in Ngomongo, Rurii, reportedly went into hiding after committing the heinous act/FILE

County News

DCI agents arrest suspect linked to Nakuru murder of an unidentified woman

The suspect is alleged to have brutally murdered the woman, gouged out her eyes, severed her mammary glands, and inflicted multiple wounds on her head and abdomen.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged woman, which occurred on Wednesday in Nakuru.

The suspect is alleged to have brutally murdered the woman, gouged out her eyes, severed her mammary glands, and inflicted multiple wounds on her head and abdomen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He then stuffed her remains in a sack before fleeing from his staff quarters.

The suspect, who was employed in Ngomongo, Rurii, reportedly went into hiding after committing the heinous act.

“Later, his employer visited the staff quarters and discovered a stuffed sack soaked in a pool of blood, a hammer, and a knife in a bucket three-quarters full of blood-red water,” the DCI stated.

The employer subsequently reported the matter to the Workers Police Patrol Base.

The scene was visited, and the victim’s remains were transferred to Nakuru Annex Hospital Mortuary.

The suspect is under interrogation pending arrangement in court.

About The Author

Mitchelle Akala

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Tragic Double Death: Kamandura Village Reels from Murder-Suicide

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening when the victim, returning home from a Chama meeting at Kamirithu Shopping Centre, was ambushed by her recently...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Probe Suspected Murder Case After Two Women Found Dead in Laikipia Forest

The deceased, believed to be aged between 20 and 36, were found with personal items including a black OKING mobile phone, a bag containing...

6 days ago

County News

Police probe murder of 7-year-old boy in Gem

According to Tom Aruwa, a local administrator of Nyabeda sub-location, the boy’s body was discovered Thursday morning in a thicket.

December 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

2 dead in seperate electrocution incidents in Nyeri and Nakuru

In the first incident, an assistant chief from Warazo Jet Sub-Location in Nyeri informed police about the discovery of a man’s body in a...

November 24, 2024

County News

Detectives probe fatal shooting of man outside his Meru home

A report filed at Kathare Police Station on Saturday, indicated that the deceased, identified as Josphat Kathurima, was found lifeless by a child fetching...

November 24, 2024

County News

Police probe murder attempt on a woman found with severed hands

The incident occurred in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County, following a domestic dispute between the victim identified as Florence Wanjiku and her boyfriend, Elias Njeru.

November 23, 2024

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

4 students in custody over fatal stabbing of KCSE candidate

Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, said on Monday that the students are in police custody, but they will still be allowed to...

November 11, 2024