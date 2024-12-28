DCI agents arrest suspect linked to Nakuru murder of an unidentified woman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged woman, which occurred on Wednesday in Nakuru.

The suspect is alleged to have brutally murdered the woman, gouged out her eyes, severed her mammary glands, and inflicted multiple wounds on her head and abdomen.

He then stuffed her remains in a sack before fleeing from his staff quarters.

The suspect, who was employed in Ngomongo, Rurii, reportedly went into hiding after committing the heinous act.

“Later, his employer visited the staff quarters and discovered a stuffed sack soaked in a pool of blood, a hammer, and a knife in a bucket three-quarters full of blood-red water,” the DCI stated.

The employer subsequently reported the matter to the Workers Police Patrol Base.

The scene was visited, and the victim’s remains were transferred to Nakuru Annex Hospital Mortuary.

The suspect is under interrogation pending arrangement in court.

