The student and his pillion passengers were from Homa Bay Town heading towards Kendu Bay direction when the accident occurred/FILE

County News

Student riding motorbike, 2 pillion passengers die in Homa Bay crash

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 1 — Three people including a student have died in a road accident involving a private vehicle and a motorcycle at Homa Bay’s Nyalkinyi Center along Homa Bay-Kendu Bay Road.

The motorcycle rider, a secondary school student within Homa Bay, died on the spot while his two pillion passengers succumbed to injuries sustained serious from the accident.

The two died while receiving treatment at Homa Bay Referral Hospital.

The student and his pillion passengers were from Homa Bay Town heading towards Kendu Bay direction when the accident occurred.

County Police Commander Hassan Barua confirmed the incident saying the rider was trying to overtake another vehicle which was heading towards the same direction.

“In the process, he collided with another private vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction,” said Barua.

Barua said occupants in the private vehicle escaped unhurt during the accident.

The county police boss sent a warning to road users to be vigilant whenever on the road in order to avert accidents.

The bodies of the deceased persons were moved to Homa Bay Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

