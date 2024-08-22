Connect with us

KDF Spokesperson Brigadier Paul Njuguna/FILE

KDF unveils new communications chief

Brigadier Njuguna previously held the position of KDF Spokesman between 2018 and 2020 before his assignment at the National Defence University-Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has effected changes at its Corporate Communications Office following the appointement of Brigadier Paul Njuguna as its new Spokesperson in July.

Brigadier Njuguna, who has been serving at the National Defence University-Kenya’s Directorate of Corporate Communications since 2020, succeeds Brigadier Zipporah Kioko.

Brigadier Njuguna previously held the position of KDF Spokesman between 2018 and 2020 before his assignment at the National Defence University-Kenya.

The Ministry of Defence assured that it would continue to collaborate with the media to disseminate information to the public.

“As he assumes office in the vital role, the media is assured of continuous collaboration towards informing the public on KDF’s undertakings within the country, region and beyond,” KDF said Wednesday.

Brig Njuguna also served as the Spokesperson for Operation Linda Nchi in Somalia, during which the KDF launched a military campaign against the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab under the umbrella of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), currently, African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Brigadier Kioko, who made history as the first woman to lead the KDF’s strategic communications unit in 2022, is credited with establishing the Strategic Communications Branch in the history of KDF.

She will now swap places with her successor as part of the changes announced by the Defence Council on July 26.

