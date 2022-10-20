Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office setting record for shortest tenure as PM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 20 — Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after 45 days in office – the shortest tenure in UK’s history.

The second shortest serving PM was George Canning, who served for 119 days before dying in 1827.

Trouble began when her first Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, spooked the financial markets with his mini-budget on 23 September.

Since then, Conservative disquiet has morphed into widespread anger within the parliamentary party.

Her stepping down today follows dramatic scenes in the House of Commons last night over a vote on fracking. Calls for her to go kept growing in the hours afterwards.