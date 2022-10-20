Connect with us

Prime Minister Liz Truss has been under pressure to quit after the collapse of her economic programme/AFP

Liz Truss resigns after 45 days in office setting record for shortest tenure as PM

Trouble began when her first Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, spooked the financial markets with his mini-budget on 23 September.

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 20 — Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after 45 days in office – the shortest tenure in UK’s history.

The second shortest serving PM was George Canning, who served for 119 days before dying in 1827.

Since then, Conservative disquiet has morphed into widespread anger within the parliamentary party.

Her stepping down today follows dramatic scenes in the House of Commons last night over a vote on fracking. Calls for her to go kept growing in the hours afterwards.

