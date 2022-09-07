PSC invites applications for Principal Secretaries posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions of Principal Secretaries.

The Commission’s Chairperson Anthony Muchiri, in a gazette notice dated September 7, 2022, notified that those interested should apply on or before September 20.

To be eligible for appointment, one must be a Kenyan citizen, hold a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, and have at least ten years of relevant professional experience.

Five years should have been in a leadership or top management level in the public service or private sector.

Other requirements include: possessing general knowledge of the organization and functions of Government, demonstrating an understanding of the goals, policies, and developmental objectives of the nation,

Others are having demonstrable leadership and management capacity, including knowledge of financial management and strategic people management; and meeting the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Muchiri informed the applicants that they should first get clearance from, among other bodies, the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.

Part of the duties of a Principal Secretary is being the Accounting Officer and Authorized Officer of the State Department, ensuring efficient and effective utilization of Financial, Human, and other Resources in the State Department, and submitting regular statutory reports as required, among others.

“A Principal Secretary will serve on contract as determined by the appointing Authority,” Muchiri said on the terms of service.

-How to apply-

Muchiri noted that a detailed curriculum vitae should accompany each application, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates and transcripts, a National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. In addition, scanned copies of these documents must accompany an online application.

All applications should be marked “Application for the position of Principal Secretary” and submitted through manual applications, which should be hand-delivered to the Office of the Secretary/CEO situated on the 4th Floor of Commission House, off Harambee Avenue.

Online applications should be e-mailed in PDF format to: principalsecretary2022@publicservice.go.ke

Posted applications should be addressed to – The Secretary/CEO Public Service Commission Commission House P.O. Box 30095–00100 Nairobi.

Names of all applicants and those shortlisted will be published in the print media after the closure of the advert

“Women, minorities, the marginalized, and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply,” Muchiri said.