Kenya Kwanza names Kikuyu MP Ichung’wa its House Leader, Baya to deputize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 — Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa has been named as the Kenya Kwanza House Leader to be deputized by Kilifi North Owen Baya.

The decision which was made as the alliance concluded its two-day retreat of elected leaders in Naivasha.

South Mugirango Sylvanus Osoro was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Nominated MP Naomi Waqo.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot will become the Senate Majority Leader while his Nakuru counterpart Tabitha Karanja will deputize him.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Samburu Senator Stephen Lelegwe.

The question on who between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and their rival Kenya Kwanza wields the majority in the house is still a contested legal issue setting the stage for a confrontation in the House that may require the Speaker’s intervention.

Some Azimio constituent parties have decamped to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance opening up the issue of majority and minority in the National Assembly to a legal contest.