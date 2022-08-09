Connect with us

Incumbent MP Nixon Korir cast his vote in Lang'ata. /FRANCIS MBATHA

August Elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir confident of retaining seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Incumbent Lang’ata Constituency Member of National Assembly Nixon Korir has exuded confidence of retaining his seat in the ongoing general election.

Speaking after casting his vote at the Lang’ata Road Primary School, Korir expressed confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) delivering a credible election.

“According to the voters’ turnout and the campaign, definitely we are winning. But I can see the town is a little bit slower, maybe because it was a little bit cold in the morning. I can see it is now picking and we hope that it will continue that way. I am yet to look at the actual numbers in terms of the voter turnout,” he stated.

He further urged Kenyans to exercise their democratic right of choosing a leader of their choice.

“It is important to come out and vote because you have an option of either coming out and choosing the leaders that you want or sitting down and complaining for the next 5 years,” he said.

The first time Member of Parliament who is defending his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket commended IEBC for ensuring the process runs smoothly and remained confident that it will deliver its mandate.

He also noted the move by the electoral agency to suspend elections in some parts of the country as the right step as it will allow the errors to be corrected instead of proceeding with them and not delivering a credible election.

“I think the postponement is based on goodwill because there is no way an election can continue if there is an error in the ballot paper and I think IEBC has acted properly so that now they can handle that situation at the right time when that correction has been done, ” he said.

“I don’t think it is a big deal, it is just a matter of ensuring we have a good, proper election because you can’t continue with an error. The only way you can solve it is for IEBC to postpone so that they can be able to fix that error, he added.

Some 145,649 registered voters of Langata constituency will today determine who their next legislator will be between UDA’s Nixon Korir, ODM’s Felix Odiwuor Kodhe alias Jalang’o, Caroline Jepkemboi of Usawa kwa Wote party, Thomas Awili (Independent), KANU’s Osman Abdulahi, Cliff Aboki (Ford Asili) and Susan Odongo (Independent).

