Scuffle at the Bomas of Kenya during the tallying of the Aug9, 2022 presidential results. /DAVIS AYEGA

2022 ELECTIONS

Gladys Shollei stirs commotion at Bomas prompting scuffle with Azimio leaders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya August 12 – A shouting match ensued between party agents of the two leading presidential contenders – Raila Odinga (Azimio) and William Ruto (United Democratic Party), at the Bomas of Kenya, disrupting the ongoing verification exercise of presidential results for the second time.

The drama began when Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei was spotted carrying suspicious papers from one of the desks conducting the verification exercise of the presidential results.

A section of Azimio La Umoja leaders who saw her quickly shouted, questioning her motives, especially after the Commission had barred agents from carrying any physical papers around the counting desks.

“Where is she going with the papers,” Homa Bay Governor elect Gladys Wanga was heard shouting.

Her colleagues in the room, including Ruaraka MP T.J Kajwang Roza Buyu of Kisumu West took cue in shouting, sending the space into a frenzy.

The leaders said that Shollei conduct in the auditorium was suspicious, especially after she was spotted with a bag carrying a laptop earlier during the day.

It took the intervention of the Commission’s Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, who asked the leaders at the auditorium to maintain silence.

“Please maintain order and allow the exercise to continue,” she pleaded.

Her plea however, fell on deaf ears as leaders from both camps continued to throw words at each other.

“Security, please help us in maintaining order,” Cherera said.

As the brawl was ongoing, outside the main entrance of the auditorium, journalists, observers, and party agents who sought entry were temporarily barred from accessing the venue.

The Commission has blamed the party officials and agents for delaying the verification exercise, which has seen the Commission relay the results of 23 Constituencies out of 291.

“We are here 24 hours to ensure that we finish this exercise in time,” Cherera said.

The exercise was also temporarily halted after a strange device was spotted in the main auditorium prompting a scuffle between Azimio and UDA agents.

“We will not allow anybody, including agents of political parties and agent, to frustrate efforts to comply with the seven days deadline,” Commissioner Abdi Guliye said.

The Commission has until August 16, 2022, to declare the results, which Kenyans anxiously await.

Security has since been beefed inside the auditorium, with only a limited number of accredited officials given access to the counting desk.

All the 290 Returning Officers are already at the venue presenting their forms 34B, which are crucial in the ongoing verification exercise.

