Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mrembo Irene Njoki clinched the Bahati MP seat in Nakuru. Aug 11,2022. / COURTESY

August Elections

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri trounced by Mrembo Irene Njoki

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 11 – Bahati Constituency in Nakuru has gotten its first woman Member of Parliament Mrembo Irene Njoki.

The Jubilee candidate, a novice in politics trounced veteran politician Kimani Ngunjiri after garnering 34,308 votes against his 26,809.

Ngunjiri who was elected on a Jubilee ticket lost in his quest for a third tenure.

He had since moved to United Democratic Alliance party who ticket he was using as a vehicle he was using in the 2022 general elections.

John Karanja Quindos who was vying on an independent ticket came in third with 2130.

Njoki beat Kimani with more than 10,000 votes, the biggest gap so far among contestants in the MP race in Nakuru County.

While announcing the result, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Retuning Officer, George Karani said elections in the area was without incidents.

In her acceptance speech, the MP elect pledged to work diligently for the electorate.

“As I humbly accept the role given unto to me by the residents of Bahati Sub- County, I promise to work with my competitors for the betterment of the area,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is him to determine the trajectory of this case. We are giving him 24 hours to present himself to any police station and record a statement so that we can get his version,” he stated.

 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

criime

DCI gives MP Didmus Barasa 6hrs to surrender over alleged murder

Nairobi, Kenya, August 11- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has directed the Kimilili Member of Parliament Didimus Barasa to surrender to the nearest police...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Conduct tallying in your own centres not Bomas, IEBC tells presidential agents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed presidential agents to conduct tallying in their own centers to...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Elections should not cause unease and uncertainty

By Tobias Alando  Any nation’s development heavily relies on the leaders elected by the citizenry. Leadership plays a key role in sustainable economic growth as...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC begins validation of Form 34B returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has began the validation of Form 34B returns against Forms 34A. According...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Returning officers to start delivering Form 34B at the Bomas of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Returning officers across the country are today expected to start streaming in at the national tallying center at Bomas...

5 hours ago

August Elections

SportPesa CEO Karauri clinches Kasarani MP seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri has won the Kasarani Parliamentary seat after garnering 32,406 votes. His closest...

7 hours ago

Top stories

UN Sec Gen Guterres lauds Kenya’s peaceful election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has lauded Kenya for conducting a peaceful election. In a statement, Guterres said Kenyan authorities...

10 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

5 things to know about Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Kenya is an East African political and economic powerhouse, renowned for its wildlife and stunning tropical beaches. It has become...

10 hours ago