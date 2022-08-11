Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri trounced by Mrembo Irene Njoki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 11 – Bahati Constituency in Nakuru has gotten its first woman Member of Parliament Mrembo Irene Njoki.

The Jubilee candidate, a novice in politics trounced veteran politician Kimani Ngunjiri after garnering 34,308 votes against his 26,809.

Ngunjiri who was elected on a Jubilee ticket lost in his quest for a third tenure.

He had since moved to United Democratic Alliance party who ticket he was using as a vehicle he was using in the 2022 general elections.

John Karanja Quindos who was vying on an independent ticket came in third with 2130.

Njoki beat Kimani with more than 10,000 votes, the biggest gap so far among contestants in the MP race in Nakuru County.

While announcing the result, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Retuning Officer, George Karani said elections in the area was without incidents.

In her acceptance speech, the MP elect pledged to work diligently for the electorate.

“As I humbly accept the role given unto to me by the residents of Bahati Sub- County, I promise to work with my competitors for the betterment of the area,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is him to determine the trajectory of this case. We are giving him 24 hours to present himself to any police station and record a statement so that we can get his version,” he stated.