Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

2022 ELECTIONS

WATCH LIVE: PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE – 26TH JULY 2022

Published

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

MCK calls for collaboration between security agencies, media to address misreporting ahead of polls

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged the security agencies to engage the media through clear communication channels...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

CS Magoha says remaining 3,500 CBC classrooms to be completed before Aug election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says the construction of the remaining 3,500 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms will...

3 hours ago

August Elections

KEWOPA launches campaign on ending violence against women in politics

NAIROBI, KENYA, July 26 – The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has launched a video campaign calling for an end to violence against women...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Muslim leaders want NCIC, MCK to take action against Magoha over Al Shabaab remarks directed to female journalist

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Muslim leaders now want the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against Education Cabinet Secretary George...

4 hours ago

Kenya

VISA processing delays a result of backlog caused by COVID-19 pandemic – US Embassy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi now says delays in VISA processing was as a result of backlog caused...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Use Uhuru Gardens National Monument And Museum To Tell The Kenyan Story, President Kenyatta Urges Journalists

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the media to use the newly redeveloped Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum as...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

CAS Aman stresses need to invest in research on Non-Communicable Diseases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The ministry of health says there is need to invest in research due to the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases...

7 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Stickers impounded by DCI at JKIA are non-strategic election materials: IEBC

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the said stickers meant to be used for labelling technology devices were "non-strategic election materials".

7 hours ago