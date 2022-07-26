WATCH LIVE: PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE – 26TH JULY 2022

Popular
August Elections
Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged the security agencies to engage the media through clear communication channels...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says the construction of the remaining 3,500 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms will...
NAIROBI, KENYA, July 26 – The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has launched a video campaign calling for an end to violence against women...
Muslim leaders want NCIC, MCK to take action against Magoha over Al Shabaab remarks directed to female journalist
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Muslim leaders now want the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against Education Cabinet Secretary George...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi now says delays in VISA processing was as a result of backlog caused...
Use Uhuru Gardens National Monument And Museum To Tell The Kenyan Story, President Kenyatta Urges Journalists
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the media to use the newly redeveloped Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum as...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The ministry of health says there is need to invest in research due to the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases...
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the said stickers meant to be used for labelling technology devices were "non-strategic election materials".