Raila urged to confirm if Matiangi will retain Interior Ministry post

KISII, Kenya, Jul 5 – Lawyer Danstan Omari has asked the Azimio one Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga to assure the Kisii community publicly if Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred MatinagI will retain his position if he takes over the government in August polls.

While speaking in West Mugirango Constituency, Omari said the Azimio presidential candidate should make it clear to the Kisii community about Matiangis fate like he did to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who will head the Ministry of lands while Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya will take over the treasury and Peter Munya head the agriculture ministry.

This comes after the Azimio tour in Nyamira County where Ondinga said he will accommodate Fred Matiangi in his Government after the elections.

“Our presidential candidate said he will accommodate our son in the next government, we would like him to make it clear for the assurance of our community that Matiangi will still head the ministry of interior, “said Omari.

He said the Kisii Community are in Azimio and they have promised to cast their votes for the Azimio Government and therefore they will not be left behind in the Azimio stake if it takes over the government.

“We are not in Azimio by accident, as a community we decided support leaders who will accommodate as because we have decided to put our votes in one basket,” said Omari.

He said the Kisii people at the top positions in the jubilee government should be retained because of the handshake between Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Azimio government including solister general, chairman of lands commission, the controller of budget and the chairman of the central bank.

The Jubilee parliamentary candidate for west Mugirango constituency Stephen Mogaka said it was important for Odinga pronouncing the benefits and take away of the kisii people during his tour in Nyamira.

“We welcome the decision of the Azimio presidential candidate for accommodating Matinagi in the Azimio government,” said Stephen Matiangi.

Fred Matiangi publicly came out and announced his support and campaigning for the Azimio candidate Raila Odinga a head of the General elections.