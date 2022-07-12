Connect with us

Raila Odinga during a meeting to market himself to the Mt Kenya electorate on May 3, 2022.

August Elections

I’m more popular than you, Raila tells Ruto

Published

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, Jul 12 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto that he is more popular after he accused him of manipulating opinion polls in his favour as part of a scheme to reject the results should he lose.

Ruto’s sentiments were after a survey released Monday by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) suggested that Odinga was the most preferred presidential candidate with a popularity rating of 42 percent compared to Ruto’s 39 per cent. .

While leading Azimio campaigns in Taita Taveta County on Tuesday, Odinga however dismissed Ruto’s claims saying he enjoys the most support countrywide.

“I have more followers than Ruto, I have travelled the whole country and Kenyans have already decided to walk with me,” stated Odinga.

Odinga also dared Ruto to prepare for a bruising battle as he expressed his confidence that he would beat him.

“This time round we are going to win, he (Ruto) is going around saying Raila is scared of him, can Ruto scare me? Ruto can’t scare Baba,” he said.

