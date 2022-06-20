Connect with us

Registrar of Political parties Ann Nderitu. /FILE

August Elections

Parties Registrar Nderitu condemns use of ‘Kenya Kwisha’ ‘Kuzimia’ terms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20- Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has condemned the use Kenya Kwisha and Kuzimia while referring to Kenya Kwanza and Azimio-One Kenya coalitions respectively.

Speaking at the Jacaranda hotel where she launched a peace caravan, Nderitu said the exchange of names may lead to election violence and it is also demeaning to those who belong to the parties.

“From registrar point of view, we do not want to hear people referring to each other as Kenya Kwisha or Kuzimia we want to condemn that because it is demeaning. Those slips of the tongues should stop because I don’t think we want to call Kenya as Kenya Kwisha or Azimio as Kuzimia. I do not think you slip about your names,” Nderitu said.  

She urged all political players and Kenyans at large to prioritize peace in the country saying Kenya will still remain after the election regardless of who will win come August 9 polls.

“We need to remain as one Nation and that is where we start, different opinion one Nation, One Nation different opinion. We are one. Competition will come and it will go, and we are committed to as a fraternity of dialogue platform to discuss about peace,” she said.

Supporters of Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance often refer to their opponents in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition led by Raila Odinga as Kuzima while those in Azimio calls their opponents as Kenya Kwisha. Kenya is set to hold general election with the two leaders (Ruto, Raila) being fronted as two horses in the succession race

