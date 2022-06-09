Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the agency had identified 1,111 polling centres that will have satellite modems/CFM - Moses Muoki

IEBC to deploy satellite modems in 1,111 polling centres outside 3G spectrum

The commission resorted to the use of satellite technology after the National Assembly rejected revised regulations that would have allowed polling officials to relay copies of scanned election results forms from the Constituency Tallying Centre.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will deploy satellite modems to facilitate the electronic transmission of poll results in areas outside the national 3G spectrum.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the agency had identified 1,111 polling centres that will have satellite modems.

More to follow…

