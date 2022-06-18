Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Haji directs Mutyambai to expand degree probe beyond Sakaja, Ndeti

In a response to a letter written to Haji’s office by Mutyambai, the DPP asked the police to look into all other complaints touching on the credentials of all other candidates and present a report by July 1.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 — The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expand the scope of investigations to establish the authenticity of academic credentials presented by gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja and Wavinya Ndeti.

In a response to a letter written to Haji’s office by Mutyambai, the DPP asked the police to look into all other complaints touching on the credentials of all other candidates and present a report by July 1.

He said the probe should also include complaints circulating in the digital, print and electronic media.

“We recognize the action taken by your office in the investigation of the above captioned matter. However, it is prudent to expand the scope of investigations beyond the two gubernatorial aspirants to include complaints lodged with IEBC and relevant agencies,” Haji said in a letter dispatched on Saturday.

The National Police Service announced a probe on Sakaja and Ndeti earlier today after the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, an officer within the police service, ordered an investigation on Sakaja’s degree said to have been obtained from Uganda’s Team University.

Sakaja who is in the Nairobi gubernatorial race dismissed the probe as a witch-hunt and attributed the inclusion of Ndeti, a Machakos gubernatorial candidate, as part of a scheme to justify his persecution by the State.

On Friday Kinoti confirmed to Capital FM News that the agency had opened investigations into Sakaja’s credentials adding that they are yet to complete the investigations into the issue.

Kinoti’s statement came hours after the investigative agency linked Sakaja to an international criminal syndicate over the degree saga that is now threatening the attempt by the ‘Super Senator’ to ascend into the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Nairobi gubernatorial contender has blamed his woes on ‘state machinery’ including President Uhuru Kenyatta whom Sakaja says is out to frustrate his bid.

However, Sakaja has since maintained that he will be on the ballot for the gubernatorial race in August despite the controversy on his degree qualification.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

1,000 tree seedlings planted in Malindi to mark the Day of the African Child

The children, who are members of conservation clubs sponsored by the Talal Safaris Wildlife Campus, matched through Malindi town streets, planted trees at the...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police open probe on Wavinya Ndeti’s credentials

The probe into Ndeti's qualifications is in addition to an ongoing investigations on credentials presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kimega Masoro named new Prisons Service commander after Kireri’s death

Masoro was appointed alongside three other officers who will serve in different capacities.

7 hours ago

JUDICIARY

JSC to republish interview schedule after nod to proceed with hiring of 26 new judges

Justices Wanjiru Karanja, Agnes Murgor and Imaana Laibuta reversed Justice Mrima's decision saying the process should proceed concurrently with the ongoing suit challenging the...

7 hours ago

criime

DCI looking for woman behind child trafficking ring

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is looking for Elizabeth Emboyoga Litonde who is suspected to be the mastermind behind...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC delays publication of audit on voters’ roll, cites unfinished KPMG report

The commission announced the postponement of the exercise due on Friday saying it was yet to receive a final audit report from KPMG, the...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja presents himself to DCI HQs after reports he wanted in ‘fake’ degree probe

DCI agents picked Senator Sakaja for interrogation hours after the agency's chief, George Kinoti, linked him to transnational crimes.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna sues State officials over deportation, seeks USD15mn compensation at Canada’s top court

The outspoken lawyer is seeking damages exceeding USD15 million according to suit papers filed at the Superior Court of Justice, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday.

1 day ago