Haji directs Mutyambai to expand degree probe beyond Sakaja, Ndeti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 — The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expand the scope of investigations to establish the authenticity of academic credentials presented by gubernatorial candidates Johnson Sakaja and Wavinya Ndeti.

In a response to a letter written to Haji’s office by Mutyambai, the DPP asked the police to look into all other complaints touching on the credentials of all other candidates and present a report by July 1.

He said the probe should also include complaints circulating in the digital, print and electronic media.

“We recognize the action taken by your office in the investigation of the above captioned matter. However, it is prudent to expand the scope of investigations beyond the two gubernatorial aspirants to include complaints lodged with IEBC and relevant agencies,” Haji said in a letter dispatched on Saturday.

The National Police Service announced a probe on Sakaja and Ndeti earlier today after the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, an officer within the police service, ordered an investigation on Sakaja’s degree said to have been obtained from Uganda’s Team University.

Sakaja who is in the Nairobi gubernatorial race dismissed the probe as a witch-hunt and attributed the inclusion of Ndeti, a Machakos gubernatorial candidate, as part of a scheme to justify his persecution by the State.

On Friday Kinoti confirmed to Capital FM News that the agency had opened investigations into Sakaja’s credentials adding that they are yet to complete the investigations into the issue.

Kinoti’s statement came hours after the investigative agency linked Sakaja to an international criminal syndicate over the degree saga that is now threatening the attempt by the ‘Super Senator’ to ascend into the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

The Nairobi gubernatorial contender has blamed his woes on ‘state machinery’ including President Uhuru Kenyatta whom Sakaja says is out to frustrate his bid.

However, Sakaja has since maintained that he will be on the ballot for the gubernatorial race in August despite the controversy on his degree qualification.