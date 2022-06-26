Govt mulls measures to tame speedsters on Nairobi Expressway after Mlolongo crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 26 — The government is set to roll out additional measures to curtail over speeding on the Nairobi Expressway following a crash involving multiple cars at the Mlolongo toll station last night.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Sunday said plans were on course to implement new enforcement measures to ensure adherence to the 80kmh speed limit on the expressway.

He made the statement after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) linked the crash to over speeding.

KeNHA said the motorist who crashed on the toll station and other adjacent cars approached the exit in complete disregard on the set speed limit.

Oguna said the Nairobi Expressway has a speed limit of 80kph which is clearly displayed at intervals but some drivers ignore the guidelines with reckless abandon.

“The crashes are attributed largely to drivers ignoring speed limits. Nairobi Expressway for instance has a speed limit of 80kph and below which is clearly displayed,” the Spokesperson’s office tweeted.

He urged motorist to adhere to the recommended speed limits to avoid chances of crashes like the one that happened at the Mlolongo Toll Station on Saturday night.

Oguna further cautioned motorists to approach the affected toll station with care as it has been partially closed to facilitate repairs.