Sakaja’s university degree stalks new controversy over missing name on graduation list

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Questions surrounding the authenticity of academic papers presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have taken a fresh twist after it emerged that his name was not on the booklet from an institution for the graduation ceremony that took place in October 2016.

A scanned copy of the booklet which has been circulating displays only six names as those who had graduated from Team University in 2016, under the Bachelor of Science in Management graduands’ list.

A petitioner has already filed a complaint with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolutions Committee seeking to have the senator barred from the gubernatorial race for failing to “meet the constitutional and statutory requirements to have a degree.”

In a petition challenging Sakaja’s clearance, Alex Musalia argues the senator had not satisfied the requirements of the law as it was not clear how he completed his degree studies abroad while serving as MP full-time. He says the circumstances under which the degree was accredited shortly before the submission of his papers to IEBC was suspect.

Upon presenting his papers before the IEBC, the incumbent Nairobi Senator took a jibe at those questioning his academic credentials.

“Forget propaganda; sell your candidate. Our march is unstoppable, our faith unshakeable and our victory is inevitable,” he posted on Twitter.

The Elections Act says a person “nominated as a candidate for election as president, deputy president, county governor or deputy county governor must be a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.”