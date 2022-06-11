Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the agency had identified 1,111 polling centres that will have satellite modems/CFM - Moses Muoki

August Elections

Chebukati urges Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track hearing of 262 registration complaints

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged the Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track the hearing of 262 complaints filed after the registration exercise.

Chebukati was speaking at the Milimani law courts on Saturday during the launch of three panels which will hear the disputes.

He indicated that the panels should be able to deliver their judgement and ruling within 48 hours after the completion of the hearing.

Chebukati pointed out that those who will be dissatisfied with the decision of the committee will seek other remedies that include gong to the High Court.

The panel starts the hearings on Saturday.

