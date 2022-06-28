Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Top stories

A day with elephants

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Because of the ivory trade, a large number of adult African elephants are slaughtered, leaving their cubs as orphans. An elephant orphanage programme was started in Kenya to raise the baby elephants till adulthood when they are reintroduced to the wild.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Man electrocuted to death by a clothesline in Mombasa

Nairobi Kenya, June 28- One person was on Monday electrocuted to death and another injured after getting into contact with a clothesline in Kisauni,...

22 mins ago

crime

Security heightened along Isiolo-Moyale highway to combat drug trafficking

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28 – Security has been beefed up along the busy Moyale-Isiolo Highway to curb the increased cases of drug smuggling believed...

52 mins ago

crime

DCI to unveil comical illustrations of crime scenes to humanize police force

Nairobi, Kenya, June 28- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is set to start publishing comical illustrations of select crime scenes as part of...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘If you wont vote me in, vote for Raila’ Wajackoyah says

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has now backed Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mombasa firm agrees to cede govt house, title to be reverted back to KCAA

In adopting the consent between EACC and the Defendants, the Environment and Land Court sitting in Mombasa issued a permanent injunction restraining the defendants...

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

University lecturer, 3 High Court judges face JSC panel hiring CoA judges

Dr. Ndegwa Paul Wamuti, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi was the first candidate to face eleven-member commission chaired by Chief Justice...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake urges Raila to endorse Karua for Presidency after his two terms expire

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Maendeleo ya wanawake has urged Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to endorse his running mate Martha Karua...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila promises ‘bottom-up development’ through Ward Fund rollout

Odinga, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto's bottom-up economic model upon which his presidential campaign is anchored, made reference to the approach...

5 hours ago