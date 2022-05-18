Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto/FILE/DPPS

Kenya

UDA most popular party at 29pc, TIFA poll shows

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) enjoys the most support at 29 percent, translating to more than one third of Kenyans.

The poll further showed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is second at 25 percent, which is equivalent to one quarter of Kenyans.

According to Lead researcher Tom Wolf, those who identify with the Wiper party are 3 percent, and another 3 percent with the Jubilee party.

Wolf noted that a large number of Kenyans at 13 percent are still undecided about their party of choice, while 18 percent do not identify with any party.

“In national geographic terms, only ODM and UDA can claim a substantial level of nationwide support,” Wolf stated.

On political alliance support, the poll found that  Azimio is leading at 38 per cent, followed by Kenya Kwanza with 28 per cent, OKA 3 percent, while the Undecided stands at 31 percent.

The poll which was conducted on Tuesday after the expiry of the deadline for presidential aspirants to name their running mates also indicated that Azimio La Umoja is popular in five zones while Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoys popularity in 4 zones.

The survey also shows that Odinga is still popular among older Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to TIFA, over 100 of their staff did telephonic interviews, and collected 1117 samples starting at 8 am until evening.

They reported that all the interviews were recorded.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

38 independent presidential candidates cleared to present nomination papers

IEBC on Wednesday published names of 38 independent candidates cleared to present their nominations to Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE

48 mins ago

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Igathe intensifies campaigns in Nairobi for Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Polycarp Igathe has continued to hit the ground running in a bid to popularize his bid....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Climate lobby group to petition House of Commons over enforcement of Laikipia fire court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – An environment lobby group will now be travelling to London, United Kingdom next month to present a protest petition...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila-Karua presidential ticket most preferred – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga popularity ahead...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo sets irreducible minimums to reconsider Azimio exit

It has emerged that the Wiper leader who announced on Monday is said to have demanded the inclusion of the portfolio offered to him...

4 hours ago

Kenya

PSVs plying Ngong road to terminate at Green Park from next Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week. The first Public...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sialai recalls navigating external overreach during House tenure

Sialai who was first appointed as a First Clerk Assistant in Parliament in 1995, singled out the chaos that preceded the passing of the...

6 hours ago

crime

Police open probe into dramatic Mirema shooting captured on CCTV

Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the police had launched the manhunt for the suspects saying they managed to obtain the vehicle's number plate...

6 hours ago