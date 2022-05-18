UDA most popular party at 29pc, TIFA poll shows

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) enjoys the most support at 29 percent, translating to more than one third of Kenyans.

The poll further showed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party is second at 25 percent, which is equivalent to one quarter of Kenyans.

According to Lead researcher Tom Wolf, those who identify with the Wiper party are 3 percent, and another 3 percent with the Jubilee party.

Wolf noted that a large number of Kenyans at 13 percent are still undecided about their party of choice, while 18 percent do not identify with any party.

“In national geographic terms, only ODM and UDA can claim a substantial level of nationwide support,” Wolf stated.

On political alliance support, the poll found that Azimio is leading at 38 per cent, followed by Kenya Kwanza with 28 per cent, OKA 3 percent, while the Undecided stands at 31 percent.

The poll which was conducted on Tuesday after the expiry of the deadline for presidential aspirants to name their running mates also indicated that Azimio La Umoja is popular in five zones while Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoys popularity in 4 zones.

The survey also shows that Odinga is still popular among older Kenyans.

According to TIFA, over 100 of their staff did telephonic interviews, and collected 1117 samples starting at 8 am until evening.

They reported that all the interviews were recorded.