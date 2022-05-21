Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Broadcasting and Telecommunication Principal Secretary Esther Koimett/FILE – Ministry Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

No internet shutdown during polls, our economy depends on it: Koimett

Responding to media queries at Rift Valley Innovation Centre Mwachon, Eldama Ravine, the PS argued that Kenya has a robust economy that relies on internet and it won’s be possible to shut the internet over elections.

Published

ELDAMA RAVINE, Kenya, May 21 — The Principal Secretary in the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunication Esther Koimett has reiterated that the government will not shut the internet during the forthcoming general elections.

Responding to media queries at Rift Valley Innovation Centre Mwachon on Friday, Eldama Ravine, the PS argued that Kenya has a robust economy that relies on internet and it won’s be possible to shut the internet over elections.

“My boss, CS Joe Mucheru has spoken on the issue and said Kenya will not shut the internet, the internet is very important to this economy, Kenya is a country that respects freedom of speech,” she said.

The PS further added that the government believes that the country has a regulatory space and environment to deal withany challenges that may arise from the elections management.

She was responding to fears that Kenya may go the Uganda way in which there was total internet shut down during last year’s general election that was largely said to be marred with irregularities.

On hate speech she said the government is committed to ensure there is a peaceful election and that the media Council of Kenya, a parastatal under her department is working closely with journalists, training them on the professional reporting.

“We request the media to behave professionally as the MCK which is also a regulatory body will not hesitate to bring to a halt any unprofessional reporting,” added Koimett.

The PS made the remarks after officiating the Launch of Wingu community radio at the Hub and underscored the important roles played by such communications platforms in enhancing growth in the community.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She called on the community to make good use of the facility so as to realize benefits in agriculture, business and education.

She also hailed the project which has been developed by local professionals as life transforming and called on other professionals across the country to emulate them so as to make Kenya a better place.

She underscored the significance contribution of ICT and innovation in bridging the gap of unemployment as many youths are now earning from online work.

“Today we have heard that there is a youth who makes over Ksh. 2 million in a month from online jobs, the government will continue to support innovation and ICT through programmes such as ajira and internet connectivity so as to have such success stories,” she emphasized.

The PS witnessed the signing of a pact between Afrilab, a network of innovation hubs across Africa, and Association of Country Innovation Hubs, an association linking ICT and Innovation hubs in the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony Afrilab’s Director Nekesa Were said the country hub will benefit from its support on training and availing of internet to the hubs.

Her counterpart who is also the founder and executive of Eldo Hub, Magdalene Jepkemoi welcomed the pact saying they are looking forward to benefit and expand the local hubs.

Konza Technopolis CEO Eng. John Tanui who is the patron of the innovation hub said over 20 partners have helped to build the centre which sits on Mwachon primary School and is run as a CBO in trust by members of the community.

The Centre’s manager Mr. Benjamin Towett called on the parents to send their children to the institution to gain practical knowledge that will lead them to the job market, saying the institution was planning to attain a TVET status in the next one year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The PS was also accompanied byKenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

China’s resolve to open up won’t change: President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s resolve to open up will not change, and its door will open wider to the world. President Xi...

8 hours ago

EDUCATION

Students to select universities after Magoha orders KUCCPS to open portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2021 but missed admission in higher...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Ukambani Professionals urge Kalonzo to drop presidential bid, go back to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Ukambani professionals are now urging Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to drop his presidential bid and go back to...

16 hours ago

crime

DCI unmasks Mirema victim’s wingers as shooting mystery evolves

In an earlier revelation, the DCI stated that the slain suspect had recruited over 50 women as part of his criminal gang, which they...

16 hours ago

County News

Youth urged to grow herbs as the demand for herbal teas increases

Most factories have been seeking to value add their tea by blending and using herbs and flavours in order to produce flavoured and herbal...

18 hours ago

crime

Mirema hitman used a police firearm, DCI says the weapon was stolen

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, while dismissing possible involvement of security agencies in the dramatic incident on Monday, however said the said firearm had...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers in hiding after arrest warrant issued

KISUMU, Kenya, May 20 – Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers are said to have gone into hiding after the Employment and Labour Relations court...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board urges caution on Diclofenac use, cites blood clotting risk

Diclofenac is a widely used medicine for relieving pain and inflammation, particularly in painful conditions such as arthritis.

19 hours ago