Kibwana defends slot on decision table to determine Kalonzo’s stake in Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 — The anticipated re-entry of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka into the Azimio fold has elicited a fresh debate in the Raila Odinga-led camp with allies from the Ukambani region where the former Vice President hails from issuing fresh demands on terms of engagement.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana fired the warning shot saying the coalition’s leadership must consult the region’s leaders before offering Kalonzo any concessions.

“Dialogue with AZIMIO’s leadership must involve those of us who have been selling Azimio in the region; those who did the heavy lifting, and Wiper. Fairness/decency are virtues,” the second-term county chief tweeted.

Kibwana quipped moments after Mutahi Ngunyi, a controversial State House strategist, suggested that the Prime Minister offer made to Kalonzo should be rescinded and the position given to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who has been spearheading Azimio campaigns jointly with Kibwana.

“WHATEVER Azimio gives to this Kalonzo Musyoka man, he will be a PROBLEM. A problem DURING this election; and a problem AFTER the election. TAKE it or LEAVE it. The path of rational reason is #NgiluTosha. Unknowingly, Kalonzo has become a PROJECT of UDA. Am I RIGHT or am I RIGHT?” Ngunyi quipped.

Kibwana who was recently appointed the head of Azimio regional campaigns in Ukambani maintained that the block has largely remained pro-Azimio even with the exit of Kalonzo.

Inside talks within the Azimio alliance allude that there has been infighting in the coalition among the Ukambani leaders.

Supremacy battles have been at the centre of cold wars between Kalonzo on one side, and Kibwana and Ngilu on the other.

The two had teamed up with Governor Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who recently exited the outfit to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kibwana said talks within the Azimio coalition over the issues of Ukambani region must involve all its leaders.

Earlier, Kibwana had said that Kalonzo wanted him out of the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance structures.

The governor said that it had become impossible to work with Kalonzo in the Ukambani region under Azimio.

Kibwana ditched Wiper in August 2021 after a fall-out with Kalonzo and joined the Muungano Party, a constituent party of the Azimio caravan.

“It is proving impossible to work with Kalonzo Musyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted me out of all Azimio structures. I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us,” he said in a tweet.

Kalonzo is seeking to vie for the presidency in the August 9 elections, after the party severed ties with the Azimio coalition citing deceit following Odinga’s decision to name Martha Karua as his running mate, a position the Wiper leader had expected would be ringfenced for him.

In a bid to to beat the IEBC deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his Deputy President designate.