UDA to disqualify aspirants found culpable of instigating attack on Raila: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to sanction disciplinary measures including disqualification from primaries of any aspirant found to have had a hand in planning an attack on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during his tour of Uasin Gishu.

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

“Any UDA aspirant was involved they will be disqualified from contesting,” his office said while referring to impending party primaries in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and outfit he leads and which endorsed him as its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential election.

Earlier on, Ruto issued another statement on Friday following the incident affirming the right of every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

“We should listen, evaluate their policies and then decide whom to support. Political violence is retrogressive, divisive and tears down our democracy. We condemn and reject it without reservation,” Ruto said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on his side called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter, arrest and charge the culprits.

“We cannot condone violence anywhere. As a team that has suffered violence in Kenol, Kondele and Embakasi East to name a few, we understand too well the dangers of glorifying and condoning violence,” he said.

He further called on the citizens to share information that will assist the police to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

He however called for fairness in the condemnation of any acts of violence.

“We must nip this barbaric behavior in the bud and we must learn to be consistent and bipartisan in our condemnation of such evil acts,” he said.

Murkomen went on to say that Kenyans were still waiting for Odinga to condemn similar attacks on DP Ruto during his previous campaigns.

“My friend Raila Odinga Kenyans are still waiting for you to condemn the same incidents meted on our DP William Ruto and team in Kibera, Kondele, Kenol, Embakasi East etc. Please compare them also to 1992 and 2007 violence. You must be a statesman and bipartisan in condemning violence,” Murkomen said in response to Odinga’s statement on the attack.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, whom Odinga accused of instigating the attack, also condemned the incident pointing out that they will pursue the matter until the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We have heavily invested in peace building as a region, we will not allow a few elements to take us back. I urge the security apparatus in the region to act with speed and get into the bottom of the matter. They should also be on the lookout during this charged political period,” Mandago said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has since directed the National Police Service to investigate the attack on to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

While condemning the incident, Matiangi termed it regrettable and sad pointing out that it is a reminder of the ugly face of violent political intolerance that the country has been working hard to bring to an end.