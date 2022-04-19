Stop rocking ODM from within, Oparanya warned

BUSIA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Residents of Nambale have threatened to ditch the Orange Democratic Movement party and Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance if the party will not conduct credible nomination for the Member of Parliament ticket.

Speaking to the press at Nambale center, the angry residents warned the party officials to fairly award nomination certificate to deserving aspirants or risk fallout from disgruntled members arguing that Kenneth Okwara won the ODM ticket.

“We as ODM members in Nambale constituency are calling on our Party leader Raila Odinga to move with speed and stop shambolic plans by Oparanya to rig out Kenneth Okwara in favour his brother in-law Godfrey Mulanya,” said Daniel Otieno ODM youth leader in Nambale constituency.

A political storm is brewing in Busia after ODM MP aspirants said there is a ‘lack of proper ground rules for consensus. This comes few days after the ODM suspended nominations for MP seats all seven constituencies in Busia County.

Busia residents now want ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya to stop undermining Raila Odinga’s efforts in Busia County by siding with a few aspirants loyal to him thus weakening the Party from within.

Led by Bonface Okello a Namble resident, they accused Oparanya for meddling in the just concluded Party primaries for MP seat where the exercise was called off a few hours to the polls leaving the aspirants and their supporters in total confusion.

In Nambale, Oparanya is being accused of favouring his brother in-law Geoffrey Mulanya who has lost two elections 2013 and 2017 on ODM ticket against current MP John Sakwa Bunyasi something that has not been received well by the supporters of Okwara whom many see as the most favorable candidate.

According to sources within the party, Okwara is believed to be far much ahead of Mulanya in opinion rating and the candidate viewed to be capable of clinching the MP seat.

“ODM has never won the MP seat in Nambale anyway so we are ready to vote for Okwara whether in ODM or not. It is strange that ODM is favouring a weak candidate against a vibrant and popular candidate who will bring greater impact to the party,” said George Okoit a leader in Bakhayo clan.

Okoit vowed to ensure Okwara will be on ballot even if Oparanya has already made up his mind to award his brother in-law at the expense of the Party. He urged the residents of Nambale to shun away from six-piece voting patten and elect leaders with visions for the county. “We are ready to vote for