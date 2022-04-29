No politics at Kibaki funeral service, leaders warned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Catholic Clergy presiding over the State Funeral Service of Former President Mwai Kibaki has warned that no politics will be allowed during the ceremony.

The statement was made by the Nairobi Archbishop Phillip Anyolo who was presiding over the funeral service shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries offered their last respects to the former head of state.

“In this ceremony no politics or political statements will be allowed,” Archbishop Anyolo announced briefly before the word reading started.

In most funeral events attended by key political leaders, condoling with the bereaved families is usually the last step taken and often ignored while politics take precedence.

Leaders take the chance to sell their political agenda and attack their opponents ignoring the bereaved.

On a few occasions Leaders have even exchanged blows when political rhetoric gets out of hand.