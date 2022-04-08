Kiambu Speaker Ndichu shelves Senatorial ambition in favor of Karungo Thang’wa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu who had expressed interest in the Kiambu Senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance has shelved his ambition in favor of Karungo Thang’wa.

This follows a consensus spearheaded by Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office on Friday.

“UDA aspirants continue to show the power of consensus and unity. Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu has agreed to step down in favour of Karungo Thang’wa in the Kiambu Senate race,” DP Ruto stated.

The DP has in the past months engaged aspirants seeking similar elective seats on a consensus, with a view of coming up with one candidate in the party’s stronghold who will face the candidate fronted by their competitors.

Several regions which have had a consensus for UDA candidates include Kakamega, Kisii, Machakos, Samburu among others.