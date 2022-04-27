Connect with us

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a press conference. /FILE.

Kenya

Kalonzo says proud to have served under Kibaki

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 27 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he is proud to have served under former President the late Mwai Kibaki as his Vice President during the grand coalition government between 2008-13.

Musyoka stated that despite the tension that was there between him and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on who was to be the designate leader of government business, he always played his part as a gentleman.

He added that he is proud to have played a role in ending the post-election violence that plunged the nation into chaos.

More to follow….

