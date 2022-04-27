Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Govt declares Monday a public holiday for Labour day

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Monday next week a public holiday in observance of Labour Day.

In a statement, the Interior CS stated that the full observance of the day celebrated by workers across the nation will be commemorated on that day as May 1 falls on a Sunday.

“In line with the provisions of section 2 and 4 of the Public holiday Acts (CAP 110) ,its hereby confirmed that 2nd May 2022 will be a public holiday, by dint of Labor Day falling on Sunday 1st May 2022,” Matiangi stated.

This means that the long weekend will begin on Friday 29 to May 2.

Friday was also gazetted as a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral.

It will also be used to honor Kibaki whose funeral service is set for the same day at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Also, the government has set Tuesday as a public holiday to help mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Idd-ul-Adha is used to mark the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.

The Mecca pilgrimage is a mandatory religious duty for the religion’s faithfuls and must be carried out at least once in one’s lifetime by all adult Muslims capable physically or financially of undertaking the journey.

