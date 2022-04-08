Connect with us

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

CS Mucheru gazettes committee to guide election debates across local media stations

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – A technical working group has been gazetted that will govern election debates for the gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative seat ahead of the August polls.

In a gazette notice signed by Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the group which will be chaired by Journalists for Human Rights program manager Sammy Muraya is mandated to coordinate technical collaboration between community and local media outlets in organizing the debates.

“Carry out an assessment on the ability of community and local language media to carry out gubernatorial, senatorial and women representatives debates ahead of the 2022 general elections,” read the gazette notice.

Key members gazetted in the election debates coordinator include Kenya Manufacturers Association Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Phylis Wakiaga who will be the vice chairperson, Radio Citizen presenter Vincent Ateya and NTV prime time news anchor Martin Maasai.

The Media Council of Kenya led by CEO David Omwoyo will act as the secretariat of the elections debates coordinator.

“The technical working group shall build capacity of local journalist and media workers to hold such debates,” reads the notice.

Their mandate will be effective for the next six months where they will be expected to prepare to a work plan and submit progress reports.

They will have powers to conduct public participation in the conduct of their mandate while discharging their mandate which will involve engaging development partners and government entities.

