17 suspects involved in Raila attack to remain in custody for seven more days

ELDORET, Kenya, Apr 4 – The seventeen suspects involved in the recent attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga will remain in custody for seven more days.

According to the Chief Magistrate’s court, this will give the investigative officer ample time to conduct investigations into the matter.

The prosecution had initially asked the court to allow the suspects be detained for fourteen days at Eldoret Police Station to allow for the conclusion of the investigation.

The prosecution stated that the initial investigations have revealed that some of the suspects were sponsored and ferried to the burial from different parts of the country, and therefore their places of aboard are not known.

The Court further heard that the case involved some senior politicians, and the investigation officers needed more time to acquire all the necessary statements.

However, through their lawyer, the accused persons told the court that they pose no flight risk, given that they all come from soy constituencies in Uasin Gishu.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya has called for a speedy probe into the incident.

Odinga’s chopper came under attack when he traveled to Soy to attend the funeral of renowned businessman Jackson Kibor.

The Commission’s Chairperson Protas Saende stated that the perpetrators behind the incident should be subjected to the full force of the law.

“The perpetrators of that incident need to be held accountable,” he said adding that the August polls should not be a do or die contest.

He asked the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and that of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to act accordingly and ensure Odinga gets justice.

“The two offices should continue executing their mandate as per the rule of law without fear or favor and be guided by the facts the evidence and the law as proper handling of the case will enhance public confidence,” he said.

Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany, Kapsaret’s Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat were questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday in connection to the incident that saw the helicopters windshield damaged.