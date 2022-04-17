Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
According to the Chief Magistrate’s court, this will give the investigative officer ample time to conduct investigations into the matter. /FILE

Kenya

17 suspects involved in Raila attack to remain in custody for seven more days

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, Apr 4 – The seventeen suspects involved in the recent attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga will remain in custody for seven more days.

According to the Chief Magistrate’s court, this will give the investigative officer ample time to conduct investigations into the matter.

The prosecution had initially asked the court to allow the suspects be detained for fourteen days at Eldoret Police Station to allow for the conclusion of the investigation.

The prosecution stated that the initial investigations have revealed that some of the suspects were sponsored and ferried to the burial from different parts of the country, and therefore their places of aboard are not known.

The Court further heard that the case involved some senior politicians, and the investigation officers needed more time to acquire all the necessary statements.

However, through their lawyer, the accused persons told the court that they pose no flight risk, given that they all come from soy constituencies in Uasin Gishu.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya has called for a speedy probe into the incident.

Odinga’s chopper came under attack when he traveled to Soy to attend the funeral of renowned businessman Jackson Kibor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commission’s Chairperson Protas Saende stated that the perpetrators behind the incident should be subjected to the full force of the law.

“The perpetrators of that incident need to be held accountable,” he said adding that the August polls should not be a do or die contest.

He asked the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and that of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to act accordingly and ensure Odinga gets justice.

“The two offices should continue executing their mandate as per the rule of law without fear or favor and be guided by the facts the evidence and the law as proper handling of the case will enhance public confidence,” he said.

Soy lawmaker Caleb Kositany, Kapsaret’s Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat were questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday in connection to the incident that saw the helicopters windshield damaged.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kileleshwa residents invite area MCA aspirants to explain their manifestos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4- Kileleshwa residents have invited those seeking to represent the ward at the Nairobi County Assembly to explain their manifestos. Through their...

21 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza demands accountability on fuel subsidy, blames crisis on ‘monopolistic cartels’

Ruto said the crisis which become more pronounced over the weekend could have been averted had public officials charged with dispensing subsidies done so...

42 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta witnesses handover of Sh450mn graft proceeds repatriated from Jersey

The funds were confiscated by Jersey authorities following the successful conviction of Windward Trading Limited for money laundering offences.

1 hour ago

Kenya

IEBC to receive additional Sh8.8bn for election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to receive an additional allocation of Sh8.8 billion, to support...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Oil Marketers to receive Sh34.4bn as President Kenyatta signs Supplementary Appropriation Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – In a bid to ease the current fuel crisis, the government is set to release Sh34.4 billion to oil...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Junet summoned by DCI over Raila Chopper incident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4- Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has been summoned by DCI to appear on April 5, 2022, over the stoning of Raila...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EALA MPs to hold sensitization workshop on EAC common market protocol

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Members of Parliament drawn from the country are set to hold a weeklong sensitization...

3 hours ago

County News

Westminster-based priest named Bishop-Elect of Lodwar

Fr. Mbinda’s appointment was officially published in L’Osservatore Romano in Rome on 4th April 2022, at 12-noon Rome time and 1.00 p.m. Kenyan time.

3 hours ago