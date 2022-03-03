Connect with us

Capital News
UDA NEB chairman Antony Mwaura stated that the board has been conducting consultative meetings with aspirants. /CFM

Kenya

UDA says no direct ticket for positions with more than one paid up aspirant

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) says there will be no direct ticket for any position with more than one paid-up aspirant, so as to guarantee democracy.

The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Anthony Mwaura on Thursday said that the board has been conducting consultative meetings with aspirants, as part of ensuring that the party conducts free, fair, credible, verifiable and democratic nominations.

Mwaura’s statement comes amid a recently released list which was being shared online, containing names of notable UDA politicians close to Deputy President William Ruto, purported to have been already issued with direct tickets for various seats they are seeking.

“The board assures party members and aspirants, as well as Kenyans in general that there will be no direct ticket for any position with more than one paid up aspirant,” he said.

Mwaura said that during the county consultative meetings, members of the board also responded to questions and concerns raised by aspirants on the nomination process.

The board said it have so far held consultative meetings in Narok, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kericho, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West pokot, TransNzoia, Baringo and Nakuru Counties.

It has also visited Isiolo, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Kirinyaga counties.

According to the board, UDA has now surpassed 4,500 paid up aspirants.

