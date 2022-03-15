x
Kenya

UDA endorses DP Ruto as Presidential flag bearer in August Polls

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National delegates conference (NDC) has officially endorsed William Ruto as the official party leader and presidential candidate in the 2022 political duel.

Ruto will now be the flag bearer of the political outfit and battle it out with Azimio la Umoja Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga among other serious presidential contenders.

This comes even as talks continue in the formation of Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will see Ruto coronated as the man set to be the 5th president should he clinch victory.

Affiliate parties in the coalition which include Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya have already given clearest signal that Ruto is best suited to battle it as the presidential candidate.

Thousands of loyal supporters to UDA filled the Kasarani Indoor Arena for the historic endorsement of Ruto in the party that has gained traction in the recent times ahead of the August 9th polls.

Key invited political leaders include Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi,Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula and The Service party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Also present is Chama cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Safina presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi and Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

UDA allied Governors present include Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga),Kahiga Mutahi (Nyeri).

Among legislators present include Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani  Ichungwa (Kikuyu),Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Cate Waruguru(Laikipia).

Others include Aden Duale (Garissa Township) Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango),John Kiarie(Dagoretti North) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi).

