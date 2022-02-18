Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM settles on 3,000 delegates for NDC to endorse Raila

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has prelisted 3,000 members for its National Delegates Convention (NDC) slated for February 26.

The NDC to be held at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi is expected to endorse ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, and a coalition arrangement with the ruling Jubilee Party and other parties under the Azimio la Umoja Movement unveiled on December 10, 2021.

A session preceding the February 26 NDC will be hosted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) a day earlier.

“Dear members and supporters, the National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for Sat. 26th February 2022  is only for the 3,000 delegates comprising Governors, Deputy Governors, MPs, top branch and county officials and MCAs,” ODM stated.

Jubilee Party will hold its NDC at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

