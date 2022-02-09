Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CJ Koome said the application window will run from February 9 to 16 given the strict election timelines already in place ahead of the August 9 General Election/Judiciary Media Service

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

JSC invites applications for 18 Political Parties Disputes Tribunal ad hoc slots

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 — The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has advertised eighteen ad hoc positions in the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) following the enactment of the amended Political Parties Act.

The ad hoc members will serve for a term not exceeding a year.

“With the new changes, the Judicial Service Commission is to appoint up to eighteen (18) additional members who will serve for a term not exceeding 1 year (ad hoc Members). The ad hoc Members are expected to increase the capacity of the PPDT to resolve disputes arising from the electoral process within the strict statutory timelines,” Chief Justice Martha Koome who chairs the commission said in a notice published on Wednesday.

CJ Koome said the application window will run from February 9 to 16 given the strict election timelines already in place ahead of the August 9 General Election.

She said the selection process will be concluded thereafter without giving specific timelines.

“The Commission expects to conclude the recruitment as soon as possible to allow the new Members to undergo induction and other training on judicial skills and judge-craft before they are deployed to handle cases,” she said.

Prior to the enactment of the amended law on January 27, the Tribunal was composed of a Chairperson and six members who hold office for a non-renewable term of six years.

PPDT is fully constituted with three additional members having been sworn in on October 27, 2021 in the presence of Justice Koome.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wilfred Mutubwa, Trizah Chepkemei and Kiragu Gathu joined four other members who were already in office for the prescribed fixed term of six years.

The three were appointed by Koome on September 29, after being nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which conducted interviews.

Koome called on the new members and the tribunal at large to assure Kenyans that the resolution of the political grievances that may arise from the 2022 General Elections are safe in their hands and justice will be delivered.

“Political Parties Dispute Tribunal is intended to be a democracy enhancing institution thus Kenyans expect you to work towards the realization of the goal of strengthening our constitutional democracy through the resolution of political disputes that arise before, during and after elections, in a just and expeditious manner,’’ Koome said during the installation of the new members.

She further urged them to always be mindful of the principles of the Constitution and bear in mind the history of contested elections in the past and the consequences it led to.

“We need to build confidence of the Kenyans that we have systems and structures in place to guarantee that anybody with a grievance can be heard and responded to with a fair and just judgment,” the CJ appealed.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EU commits Sh4.5bn to enhance access to justice in Kenya 

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 30 — The European Union has committed Sh4.5 billion for the second phase of the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid...

January 30, 2022

Africa

Koome urges EA counterparts to build strong judiciaries that uphold social justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on the East African States to build strong judiciaries to secure the rights...

December 15, 2021

EA CHIEF JUSTICES CONVENTION

CJ Koome to host EAC Chief Justices convention

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 14 – Chief Justices from the East Africa Community (EAC) converge in Kenya this week to engage in high-level talks on...

December 14, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome named Madan Prize Laureate for role in defending children’s rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has been named the 2021 C.B. Madan Prize Laureate in recognition of her efforts in...

December 7, 2021

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

CJ Koome roots for inclusion of vulnerable groups in climate agenda

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged sub-national governments to ensure active participation of vulnerable groups in the development of...

November 25, 2021

County News

JSC summons Sonko to testify against Justice Chitembwe

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 25- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to testify as a witness on videos he...

November 25, 2021

Top stories

Sonko petitions JSC for removal of Justice Chitembwe after week of drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has now petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to initiate the removal of Justice...

November 24, 2021

Top stories

Justice Chitembwe given 14 days to respond to JSC petitions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22- High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe now has two weeks to respond to petitions filed against him at the...

November 22, 2021