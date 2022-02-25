Amb Machage’s body due to arrive in Nairobi at 9.30am

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The body of Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Dr Wilfred Machage is due to arrive in Nairobi at 9.30am on Friday.

Ambassador Machage who served as Migori Senator in the 11th Parliament passed away on Saturday aged 65 while in Abuja.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo will be at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to receive Machage’s body in the company of other senior ministry officials and family members.

Machage was appointed to Head Kenya’s Mission in Abuja in January 2018. He subsequently announced his retirement from active politics in July 2018 to focus on his diplomatic assignment.

The former Senator was first elected into Parliament in 2002 representing Kuria constituency and successfully recaptured his seat in 2007 on a Democratic Party ticket.

He then run for Senate in 2013.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Amb Machage as a seasoned politician, consummate diplomat and committed public servant who served the country with distinction and utmost dedication.

“I received the shocking news of the sudden death of my friend and our country’s ambassador to Nigeria Dr Wilfred Machage last evening with disbelief.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A selfless person, Dr Machage will be remembered for his many years of public service over the years as a medical doctor, politician, cabinet minister and diplomat who worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of Kenyans,” the President said.

Kenyatta further described Machage as “a relentless advocate of the interests of wananchi especially Kuria and Migori residents that he represented in the National Assembly and Senate respectively.”

Deputy President William Ruto mourned Amb Machage as a wise and progressive individual who was full of fresh thoughts.

Ruto said Machage played his role in developing the country even as he prayed for the family’s strength and fortitude.

“Dr Wilfred Machage was a distinguished public servant who served the people of Kuria, Migori County and our country with dedication. He was wise, progressive and full of fresh thoughts,” the Deputy President said in a condolence note following his passing.