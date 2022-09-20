Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau on Thursday told relatives of the 32 Kenyan passport holders and four others who held foreign passports not to be fixated on the six-month timeline given by the airline within which DNA results are to be released, saying the process could take longer/MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

PS Macharia welcomes proposal to have Ministry of Diaspora

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has lauded the proposed establishment of the Ministry of Diaspora to address issues affecting its citizens.

Macharia told Members of the National Assembly that his Ministry was overwhelmed even as it focuses to boost remittances.

President William Ruto said the decision to create the docket was arrived at following complaints that the Kenyans in the diaspora have not received the attention they deserve.

“We must protect and promote our diaspora. I was very proud to hear the president announcing that he is going to have a ministry of diaspora because it takes that burden off of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and puts it where it belongs,” he stated.

“Where it can have dedicated support. It is not possible for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to manage diaspora affairs effectively.”  

The president had promised Kenyans in the diaspora that he will put in place a ministry that will address their concerns better.

He had outlined a health package that will enable them to cater for their relatives back home.

He stated that these provisions will further enable those in the diaspora to invest in other areas like housing and infrastructure without anyone taking advantage of them.

According to the DP, these packages will be adjusted to comfortably meet the needs of those living outside Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The National Treasury data shows that diaspora remittances rose to Sh283.6 billion or 13 percent from Sh250.4 billion between January to July 2022.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto to make inaugural address at UN General Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday set to make his inaugural address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly...

16 mins ago

Top stories

Gachagua takes over President Ruto’s former office at Harambee Annex

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken over President William Ruto’s former office at the Harambee Annex. Gachagua who is...

14 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto gets bus ride to Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto on Monday enjoyed a bus ride with other heads of state to Westminster Abbey, the venue...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto joins heads of state in London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – President William Ruto arrived in London Sunday evening to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen,...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto expected in London at 4pm

Ruto, who will be attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, was seen off by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief of...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto jets off to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, headed to the UN thereafter

The Head of State will thereafter join world leaders in New York for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

2 days ago

County News

Ruto orders devolution ministry to transfer pending county functions

Ruto also directed the National Treasury to avail funds to facilitate the transfer of functions.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto discusses proposed right to work law with allied lawmakers

A proposal to enact a right to work law, which obligates the different levels of government to provide the space and enabling environment for...

3 days ago