Stop giving excuses for tolerating violence, Ruto tells Raila

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 20 –Deputy President has asked Opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop using violence as a ladder to ascend to the presidency.

Dr Ruto asked Odinga to stop justifying violence, take responsibility and put in place measures to curb the vice within his party ahead of the August General Election.

The presumed presidential candidate of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) told the former Prime minister to ensure that ODM conducts peaceful campaigns and maintains peace during and after the elections.

“I want to ask ODM and its leader Raila Odinga to disown violence. He cannot continue to give excuses about violence,” said Dr Ruto.

Speaking in Machakos County on Thursday, Dr Ruto said Odinga’s use of violence to intimidate his opponents was retrogressive and counterproductive.

He said the culture of throwing stones at his competitors won’t earn him votes.

The DP cautioned Odinga against advancing “bedroom politics” that threatens the country’s unity, singling out the ODM-sponsored violence in Kisumu’s Kondele and Nairobi Embakasi East.

Dr Ruto asked Odinga to commit to Kenyans that he will respect the wishes of Kenyan voters in the August elections.

“They must commit that they will accept the verdict of the people of Kenya and that they will not swear themselves in, organize demonstrations or cause violence,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said there was no need for leaders to use youths to cause violence, saying they should instead come up with a plan to create job opportunities for them.

“If I were to advise my competitors, I would tell them to come up with another agenda for the youth because handouts and violence will not give them votes,” said Dr Ruto.

His sentiments were echoed by some MPs allied to the Hustler Movement who called for peaceful campaigns devoid of violence, ethnicity and divisive politics.

They were MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Township,) Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), John Mwirigi (Igembe South) and former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama.

Nyoro urged those in the Opposition to stop using youth to cause violence in political campaigns and instead come up with a development agenda for the country.

“Stop sending youth to throw stones at your opponents. This is not a competition of throwing stones but a competition of ideas and votes,” said the Deputy President.

The Kiharu legislator said those in the Hustler Movement will not be provoked by ODM to engage in violence during this campaign period.

Munyaka said Odinga has a track record of using the youth to cause violence to advance his political agenda.

Musyoka appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop turning a blind eye on ODM sponsored violence and use the security organs at his disposal to guarantee the safety and freedom of Kenyans

“I urge you Mr President, do not allow your handshake partner to cause violence and coerce in political meetings while you watch. We want to have peaceful elections this year,” said Musyoka.

Mwirigi said youth will not be hoodwinked during this election by those without a clear plan for the youth.

Muthama said the UDA is committed to uniting Kenyans to eliminate tribalism in the country.