Muthama: UDA has no legal pact with ANC, Ford Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31 – The United Democratic Alliance now says there is no legal agreement with the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya.

Party chairman Johnstone Muthama revealed that the political outfits in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance are just political friends.

“As a party we stand by making sure democracy takes places either through nominations or issuance of nomination certificates. What was reported is not something that was discussed between UDA and the other parties,” he stated during a press conference at his Gigiri offices.

Muthama was reacting to a report on the standard newspaper that outlined a power sharing formula between the three political outfits.

Muthama insisted that the question on whether they party led by Deputy President William Ruto will not field candidates in different political zones in favor of a certain party should not be considered.

“There is no coalition agreement that has been arrived between the three political parties. What is there is that we are friends, and we will continue talking, we will continue doing things together. When time of agreeing on coalition terms comes, then the issue will be dealt with,” he said.

Political jitters had emerged from political leaders from western region in the UDA party after the entrant of Ford Kenya and ANC who enjoy a major political backing in the region.

“When the right time comes for signing the coalition agreement, you will be informed of the steps we will take,” the UDA party chairman.

Last weekend, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said details of the cooperation with ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula will be unveiled at an appropriate time.

“The details of the cooperation between UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya and any other political party if at all will formally be unveiled by the principals at an appropriate time. In the meantime, I urge members of the public and our supporter to ignore such misinterpretation and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” said Maina.

She further pointed an accusing finger at their competitors labeling them as the sponsors of the fake news.

The news report by the Standard alleged that the agreement is to have the Deputy President run for presidency and pick his preferred running mate while Mudavadi was to be picked as the Chief Minister while Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula was to be allocated two cabinet slots and be given free Bungoma Senate seat nomination.

It further stated that UDA would present a Deputy Governor for Nairobi County while ANC produces candidates to run as Governor in Nairobi, Kakamega and Vihiga.

The report also indicated that would pick a senate candidate in Trans Zoia County while ANC would pick Finance and Devolution Cabinet Secretaries while Ford Kenya would pick a governor candidate for Bungoma and Trans Zoia.