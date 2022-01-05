Connect with us

Wajr Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi. /FILE.

MP Fatuma Gedi kicked out of Parliament for distributing Lollipops to MPs

-Also suspended was MP Ndindi Nyoro for claiming Gedi was bribing MPs with money to vote
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5-Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi was on Wednesday kicked out of the National Assembly for distributing sweets to MPs during an active session.

Gedi was ordered out after admitting that he distributed Lollipops to legislators to boost their sugar levels after a prolonged sitting during a vote on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

“Sugar levels by Hon MPs had gone down. Order Chair! I was distributing sweets,” said Gedi when she was challenged to state what she was distributing following claims by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who had accused her of bribing MPs to vote in favour of the handshake team.

Nyoro was kicked out by temporary speaker Soipan Tuya who said he misled her because he failed to substantiate his claims when he was challenged to.

Also read:

MP Ndindi Nyoro suspended from Parliament for 2 days for claiming MPs bribed to vote and failing to prove

He was later kicked out for two days after failing to substantiate the claims.

“Hon Nyoro, based on the standing orders 107 having misled the house. I order Hon Nyoro be removed from precincts of parliament for two days,” the temporary speaker ruled.

On a point of order, Nyoro had claimed that Gedi was bribing MPs.

“This is a honorable house, and we make decisions based on persuasion and conviction. It is abhorrent to see Madam Fatuma Gedi distributing Sh100,000 to MPs to vote on their way. We can’t have bribery happening here Madam Speaker at the glare of the cameras,” Nyoro claimed, but he did not substantiate the claims.

The debate was brought to a standstill for a moment as the opposing sides exchanged harsh words on the bribery claims.

“Hon Ndindi Nyoro rose in his place without any substantiation and made a ridiculous claim that is unfounded. We would like you Chair to challenge Nyoro to substantiate and if he can’t he should withdraw. This matter is on you chair,” said Homabay Women Rep Gladys Wanga after which, the National Assembly sitting was adjourned for 30 minutes to allow order to be restored in the chamber.

And when it resumed, Nyoro and Gedi were kicked out.

