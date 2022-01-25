Kibwana severs ties with Mwau over decision to join Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has ended his 10-year political union with his deputy Adelina Mwau over her decision to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I wish to categorically make it clear, Makueni people have expressed their intention to support Azimio La Umoja and will not be hoodwinked by people seeking self-aggrandizement,” he said in a brief statement.

Kibwana, an Azimio-leaning Governor, has worked with Mwau for two consecutive terms having been elected on a joint ticket in March 2013.

They were re-elected in 2017 on a Wiper Party ticket after Kibwana left his Muungano Party to bolster former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s outfit.

Kibwana later differed with Musyoka and rejoined his Muungano Party.

More to follow…